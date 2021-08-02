PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair kicks off with opening ceremonies, parade

CASSOPOLIS — For the first time in two years, the Cass County Fair grandstand was alive with cheering fans Sunday evening as the 2021 fair officially got underway.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, the Cass County Fair kicked off with opening ceremonies and a parade attended by local 4-H groups, community members, business, scholarship pageant winners, and local law enforcement and first responders.

Fair board president Brian Kuemin said he was happy to welcome back the opening ceremonies for 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 fair.

“’Welcome to the 2021 opening ceremonies of the Cass County Fair,’ I’ve been waiting a long two years to say that,” he said to a cheering crowd. “We are so happy to be back. Please come out and enjoy the week. We have a great lineup of events, not only in the show arena but here in the grandstand. We are looking forward to seeing you all week long. Thank you so much for your support. The community has been outstanding with everything we have been through over the last two years.”