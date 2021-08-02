August 2, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair kicks off with opening ceremonies, parade

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:29 am Monday, August 2, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — For the first time in two years, the Cass County Fair grandstand was alive with cheering fans Sunday evening as the 2021 fair officially got underway.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, the Cass County Fair kicked off with opening ceremonies and a parade attended by local 4-H groups, community members, business, scholarship pageant winners, and local law enforcement and first responders.

Fair board president Brian Kuemin said he was happy to welcome back the opening ceremonies for 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 fair.

“’Welcome to the 2021 opening ceremonies of the Cass County Fair,’ I’ve been waiting a long two years to say that,” he said to a cheering crowd. “We are so happy to be back. Please come out and enjoy the week. We have a great lineup of events, not only in the show arena but here in the grandstand. We are looking forward to seeing you all week long. Thank you so much for your support. The community has been outstanding with everything we have been through over the last two years.”

Print Article

Cass County

Dowagiac man gets jail time for assaulting brother-in-law

Cass County

Cassopolis teen wins sheep showman overall, grand overall market

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair names royal court

News

Niles man sentenced to counseling, time served following drunk driving incident

News

Niles man sentenced to prison for fleeing police

Dowagiac

Students help design SMC esports arena

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair kicks off with opening ceremonies, parade

Business

Event organizers, local dispensaries call inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival a success

Breaking News

Buchanan native Hannah Roberts takes silver in Olympics

News

PHOTO STORY: Inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival sells nearly 800 tickets

Cass County

Cass County Fair grand marshals are longtime advocates of the fair

Cass County

Fair organizers excited for fair after 2020 cancellation

Cass County

Fair guests in for a treat with main grounds entertainment

Cass County

COA’s Meals on Wheels program seeks delivery volunteers

Berrien County

Inaugural LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K to take place Aug. 7

Dowagiac

Purdue University Fort Wayne, SMC sign transfer agreement

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Cass County Fair

Berrien County

Law enforcement, state leaders warn residents to be aware of rental scams

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan thrift stores seeing sharp increase in donations

News

Niles Township approves document scanning project

News

Virtual archaeology lecture series ends with look into Chevalier family

Berrien County

Salvation Army welcomes new majors

News

Community turns out to raise funds for teen battling rare condition

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials urge COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents