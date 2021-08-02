PHOTO GALLERY: Super Kickers Rodeo entertains a large crowd at fair

CASSOPOLIS — The grandstands at the Cass County Fair were nearly full as the Super Kickers Rodeo brought bull riding and barrel racing back Monday night.

The opening night of grandstand shows saw plenty of action, including the bulls dominating the riders early in the competition. There was also barrel riding for the women and mutton for area youngsters.

Grandstand shows continue Tuesday with the NTPA Regional, State and National Truck and Tractor Pulls, Unique Motor Sports Off Road Derby on Wednesday, demolition derby on Thursday, SJO Supercross Championship Series on Friday and ATR Motorsports Mega Monster Truck Championships Saturday.