Cassopolis teen wins sheep showman overall, grand overall market
CASSOPOLIS – After last year’s cancelation, the Cass County Fair is back in full swing with 4-H animal shows.
On Monday, Jena Bradley, of Cassopolis, won both the overall showman and grand champion overall market in the sheep competition.
“It’s exciting to win, and it’s amazing to have the fair back,” Bradley said. “It feels like everything is back together, and we can have fun again.”
Katherine Gregory, of Edwardsburg, was reserve showman overall and was reserve grand overall market.
Showmanship results
Senior:
Champion – Jena Bradley – Champion Showman
Reserve – Mallary Dohm
Intermediate:
Champion – Katherine Gregory – Reserve Showman
Reserve – Ella Boulanger
Junior:
Champion – Jackson Whitmyer
Reserve – Jordan High
Beginner:
Champion – Ellie Starr
Reserve – Chase Johnson
Market Ewe Results
AOB Ewe:
Champion – Kalayah Armstrong
Reserve – Paige Lilley
Crossbred Ewe:
Champion – Jena Bradley – Grand Ewe
Reserve – Layla True
Hamp Ewe:
Champion – Katherine Gregory – Reserve Grand Ewe
Reserve – Ella Boulanger
Suffolk Ewe:
Champion – Holly Lawson
Reserve – Marlana Antisdel
Market Wether Results
AOB Wether:
Champion – Louisa Peterson
Reserve – Carter Newland
Crossbred Wether:
Champion – Jena Bradley – Reserve Grand Wether
Reserve – Jordan High
Hampshire Wether:
Champion – Ruthie High
Reserve – Mallary Dohm
Natural Wether:
Champion – Katherine Gregory – Grand Wether
Reserve – Adam Starr
Suffolk Wether:
Champion – Chase Johnson
Reserve – Alexandra Westphal
PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair names royal court
CASSOPOLIS — A new monarchy is in town — just in time for the 2021 Cass County Fair. Saturday evening,... read more