July 30, 2021

Shirley Clark

By Submitted

Published 1:06 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

Nov. 23, 1948 — July 26, 2021

Shirley Jean Clark, otherwise known as “Shirl,” died peacefully Monday, July 26, 2021, in her daughter’s home with family. She was born Tuesday, Nov. 23, 1948, in Eau Claire, Michigan to Theotis “Buddy” and Margie Clark. Later, the family relocated to Dowagiac. Shirl was always preaching, praising, and lifting the name of Jesus! She was a visionary and trailblazer.  She successfully started promoting gospel concerts and remained active on the political scene, fighting for civil and women’s rights. She also worked with Jesse Jackson on the Rainbow Coalition, bringing him to El Paso. She also collaborated to bring renowned artists such as the Gospel Keynotes, the Phillip Michael Thomas Gospel Choir from Redlands, California and many more. Shirl leaves to cherish her memory four daughters: Margi Williams (Floyd), of Mattawan, Michigan; Lonna Hardin, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Vanessa Spells, of San Antonio, Texas, and Renata (Tyzhan) Coleman, of Las Vegas, Nevada, As well as seven grandchildren: Tashanya, Darius, Jarius, Mya, Rosalyn, Kenny Jr., and Raelyn; sister, Gloria (James) Birch, sister-in-law, Alice Faye (Amos) Clark, and two brothers: George Clark, of Niles. Donald Clark, of Chicago. With this, she also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, loved ones and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband John Campbell, son, Eugene Hardin, Jr., parents Buddy and Margie Clark; One sister, Rosemary Moore, and five brothers: Robert, L.T., Otis, James, and Amos Clark.

The family will receive guests from noon until the time of celebration of life at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac.

