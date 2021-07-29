Salvation Army welcomes new majors

NILES — The Niles Salvation Army recently welcomed two new employees in Majors Nic and Jodi Montgomery.

Nic and Jodi became officers in The Salvation Army in 1996 and are first generation Salvationists. In their most recent appointment as corps officers of the Kalamazoo Corps community Center, Nic and Jodi focused their efforts on ministering to staff, soldiers and volunteers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic while serving an increased number of families and individuals in need of material, financial and spiritual assistance.

Nic and Jodi will help to oversee the service organization’s operations, including pastoral and administrative services, as well as the multitude of resources offered to the community in the form of the food pantry, backpack program and other aid programs.

The Montgomery’s will replace Lts. Kendra and Joseph Hixenbaugh, who ended their assignment in Niles last month to take their new post in Goshen, Indiana.

“Jodi and I are eager to begin engagement with the people and organizations within our service area sharing Christ through acts of kindness, love and collaborations,” said Major Nic Montgomery.

The Montgomery’s have three adult children, and they are grandparents to three grandchildren; Cole, 20, Caleb, 18, and Kampbell, 14. Before entering full-time service in The Salvation Army, Nic worked in the concrete industry as a concrete finisher while Jodi worked in the social service field as a caseworker.

Jodi enjoys baking, going to the beach, spending time with family and friends and of the utmost importance, enjoys her quiet time with the Lord, she said.

Nic said he loves to read a good book, running and enjoys long walks with his wife.

Both are avid Notre Dame football fans and will often either be at the football game or in front of a television screen watching the game.

The couple’s previous appointment locations include: Belleville, Illinois, Mishawaka, Indiana, South Bend, Indiana, Indianapolis, Indiana, Elkhart, Indiana, Kankakee, Illinois and Gary, Indiana. Nic and Jodi both have earned a bachelor of science degree in ministry from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbannais, Illinois.