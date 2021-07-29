July 29, 2021

Niles Township approves document scanning project

By Sarah Culton

Published 5:35 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

NILES TOWNSHIP — A project approved Thursday aims to create easier document searching and preservation in Niles Township.

At a special meeting Thursday morning, the Niles Township Board of Trustees approved a large-scale document scanning project, which would convert the township’s paper files to digital, with Graphic Sciences. The project, which is estimated to cost $8,253, will scan and create digital copies of an estimated 31,005 images, 5,200 drawings and 7,241 files.

Graphic Sciences has been the contract holder for the state for micrographic services for the last 14 years.

According to Lisa Herter, of the township, the document scanning project would help clear out years-old paper copies and make it easier to find important documents when staff or the public wishes to view them.

“What we are really trying to look at is cleaning up the basement,” she said. “It’s horrible down there. Every time we get a FIOA request, every time somebody wants to look at plans — like how someone wanted to look at the plans for the old Dairy Queen the other day — there’s no way we can find those plans.”

“It can take hours upon hours to go down there to do stuff,” added Denise Kasprzak, zoning administrator.

Kasprzak described the document scanning project as a “one-time cleanup” of the township’s files.

Prior to approval, Niles Township Supervisor Jim Stover voiced his support of the project.

“We’ve got to take care of this,” he said. “This is a step forward and is long overdue.”

Graphic Sciences estimated the project would take six to eight weeks.

Print Article

News

Niles Township approves document scanning project

News

Virtual archaeology lecture series ends with look into Chevalier family

Berrien County

Salvation Army welcomes new majors

News

Community turns out to raise funds for teen battling rare condition

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials urge COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents

News

New dog park, garden coming to the Niles Housing Commission

Dowagiac

Ascension to require COVID-19 vaccination for associates

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg looking forward to inaugural art fair

Business

Niles Planning Commission approves special land use request for marijuana microbusiness

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 26-28

Dowagiac

Southwestern Michigan College’s accreditation reaffirmed through 2031

Business

Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Marking July 28 to Aug. 4 as Buy Michigan Week

Cass County

Roadwork on M-60 near Niles begins Monday

News

Spectrum Health requires COVID-19 vaccine for staff, volunteers

Berrien County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department recommends masks indoors for all regardless of vaccine status

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan organizations join forces to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, combat misinformation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Department gears up for National Night Out event

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass counties hosting backpack, school supply drives

Cass County

Cass County to host hazardous waste, tire collection

Business

Caring Circle, Lakeland Homecare to host community open house in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 901,683 cases, 19,902 deaths

Dowagiac

Free Concert Friday caps SMC choir camp

News

Fort St. Joseph Open House returns Aug. 7-8

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac accepts donation of property for redevelopment