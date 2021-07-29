July 29, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: July 26-28

By Submitted

Published 11:01 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

July 26

7:30 a.m. – Police Department, found property

10:55 a.m. – Hamilton, suspicious situation

11:35 a.m. – Bradley, suspicious situation

11:55 a.m. – New York/Chestnut, suspicious person/vehicle

2:35 a.m. – Lowe/Green, traffic stop

8:14 p.m. – Orchard, suspicious person

8:27 p.m. – Dutch Settlement, assist Cass County Sheriff’s department

10:35 p.m. – Shell Mart, civil dispute

 

July 27

12:55 a.m. – Depot, Commercial, traffic stop

8:20 a.m. – Railroad/Prairie Ronde, traffic stop

8:52 a.m. – Mcomber, larceny complaint

1:15 p.m. – Orchard, civil assist

2:05 p.m. – Hamilton Square Apartments, assault complaint

2:16 p.m. – Paul/High, disorderly person

3:11 p.m. – Dollar General, disorderly person

3:30 p.m. – Pokagon, larceny complaint

3:47 p.m. – Spruce, larceny complaint

4:15 p.m. – Keene, disorderly person

5:28 p.m. – Family Fare, private property crash

6:45 p.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

8 p.m. – Thickstun, malicious destruction of property

8:40 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute

9:15 p.m. – Pennsylvania, burglary complaint

9:41 p.m. – Commercial/New York, traffic stop/warrant arrest

 

July 28

3:45 a.m. – Dogwood, suspicious vehicle

 

Print Article

Dowagiac

Ascension to require COVID-19 vaccination for associates

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg looking forward to inaugural art fair

Business

Niles Planning Commission approves special land use request for marijuana microbusiness

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 26-28

Dowagiac

Southwestern Michigan College’s accreditation reaffirmed through 2031

Business

Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Marking July 28 to Aug. 4 as Buy Michigan Week

Cass County

Roadwork on M-60 near Niles begins Monday

News

Spectrum Health requires COVID-19 vaccine for staff, volunteers

Berrien County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department recommends masks indoors for all regardless of vaccine status

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan organizations join forces to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, combat misinformation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Department gears up for National Night Out event

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass counties hosting backpack, school supply drives

Cass County

Cass County to host hazardous waste, tire collection

Business

Caring Circle, Lakeland Homecare to host community open house in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 901,683 cases, 19,902 deaths

Dowagiac

Free Concert Friday caps SMC choir camp

News

Fort St. Joseph Open House returns Aug. 7-8

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac accepts donation of property for redevelopment

Buchanan

Buchanan leaders hear community development update, resident tree concerns

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 23-26

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Niles, Dowagiac featured stops in Lemon Rally vehicle race

Cass County

9-year-old injured in Cass County ATV accident

Local Government

Mayor presents volunteer with Certificate of Appreciation

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools superintendent resigns