July 29, 2021

Roadwork on M-60 near Niles begins Monday

By Submitted

Published 4:41 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Southwest Michigan drivers can expect delays as roadwork on M-60 begins Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing the shoulders along 7 miles of M-60 between US-12 and Leet Road near Niles. The $1.2 million investment includes cold milling, resurfacing and asphalt shoulder widening.

The resurfacing will begin Monday and is scheduled for completion on Sept. 2. There will be single-lane closures on M-60 during work.

MDOT officials said the project will preserve the pavement and extend the life of the roadway, as well as improve ride quality and safety for motorists. Improved shoulder pavement provides a safe alternate lane when work is being performed on the travel lanes or when traffic needs to be diverted around an incident, officials said.

Cass County

News

