June 6, 1953 — July 25, 2021

Charles B. Martin, 68, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.

Charles was born in Plymouth, Indiana on June 6, 1953, to Charles W. Martin and Doris E. Plucker Martin Peters.

His family would move to Niles, Michigan for his freshman year, and he would graduate from Niles High School with the class of 1971.

On Aug. 21, 1970, in Niles, Charles married Diane A. Telgenhoff. The couple would move to Buchanan in 1971 and start their family.

He started working at the age of 15. Charles worked for Clark Equipment, C&C Oil Gas Station, then for Lobdell Emery in Argos for 15 years, and lastly as the head Robot Technician at SPX Contech in Mishawaka until his retirement in 2011.

As you can see, Charles prided himself on being a hard worker, but very humble. But he always made sure that his family and their happiness was part of his work. His children, and especially his grandchildren, were his life.

Charles enjoyed working on computers and collecting Hot Rods.

He is survived by his children: Robert (Jaime) Martin, Stephanie (Matthew) Robbins, Jason Martin, Thomas (Monica) Martin, Brandon (April) Martin and Lacy Martin; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and brother, Ehler Martin.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife Diane on October 2, 2008; his parents; siblings Charlotte Arnold, Virtue Perry, and Alan, Eddy, John, Tony Martin; and grandson Cory Martin.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bourbon United Pentecostal Church, 201 N. Bourbon Street, Bourbon. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Matthew M. Cottrill.

Burial will follow in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street, Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005.

Notes of condolence may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com