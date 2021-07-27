COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 901,683 cases, 19,902 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 14,035 COVID-19 cases and 280 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,838 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,719 cases and 121 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 901,683 COVID-19 cases and 19,902 related deaths.

As of Friday, 63.2 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.