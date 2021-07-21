Niles City Golf Tournament wraps up first weekend

NILES — The first of two weekends for the Niles City Golf Tournament is in the books.

The Youth Division, Senior Championships, Senior A and Women’s Championship flights were all decided this past weekend at Plym Park Golf Course.

Last Friday, Peyton Townsley and Cooper Townsley were the lone competitors in the Youth Division. Peyton Townsley shot 61 to win the 10U title, while Cooper Townsley shot 75 to win the 8U title.

The seniors and women’s competitors played 18 holes of golf on both Saturday and Sunday.

John Kessick won the Senior Championship Flight with a two-day total of 143. Rick Lewis finished three strokes back with a 146, while Curt McKenzie finished third with a 149.

Mike Riggins captured the Senior A Flight title with a score of 175.

He edged runner-up Mike Frucci by three strokes, as he finished with a 178. Charlie Stewart took third place with his score of 182.

There was a new champion in the Women’s Championship Flight, as Amanda Horter defeated Monica Schmidt by four strokes.

Horter had a two-day total of 176, while Schmidt shot 180. Candy Seals finished third with a 189.

The second — and final — weekend of the Niles City Golf Tournament begins Saturday at Plym Park as the Championship, A, B and C flight crowns will be awarded.

Dave Berger is the three-time Championship Flight titleholder, while Paul Krause is the defending champion in the A Flight. Dave Daniels is the defending champion in B Flight, and Jason Flewellen is the defending champion in C Flight.

Golfers can register for the tournament at Plym Park through Thursday. Anyone wishing to participate after Thursday will be charged an additional fee.

NILES CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

At Plym Park Golf Course

Youth Division

10U

Peyton Townsley 61

8U

Cooper Townsley 75

Senior Championship Flight

John Kessick 143

Rick Lewis 146

Curt McKenzie 149

Mike Martin 151

Dave Hiengardner 154

Russ Simonson 156

Ed McKeel 160

Will Townsley 164

Terry Churchill 165

John Sexton 169

Randy Mace 169

Senior A Flight

Mike Riggins 175

Mike Frucci 178

Charlie Stewart 182

Mick Kidwell 184

Paul Chimenty 186

Jeff Nash 193

John Speickine 199

Kenny Truesdale 207

Mark Schlutt 208

Women’s Championship Flight

Amanda Horter 176

Monica Schmidt 180

Candy Seals 189

M.J. Lorance 196

Kim Stout 202

Cathy Daniels 202

Diane Liska 204

Jamie Moody 212

Kim Peebles 235

Joanne Buesing 239

Jessica Henderson 335