Krush Volleyball Club hosting pre-tryout camp
NILES — Krush Volleyball will be hosting a Junior High Pre-Tryout Camp.
This is for anyone that will be trying out for either seventh- or eighth-grade volleyball this fall. Camp is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3-6.
For more information or to register online go to krushvbc.com or email camps@krushvbc.com.
