July 22, 2021

Krush Volleyball Club hosting pre-tryout camp

By Submitted

Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

NILES — Krush Volleyball will be hosting a Junior High Pre-Tryout Camp.

This is for anyone that will be trying out for either seventh- or eighth-grade volleyball this fall. Camp is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3-6.

For more information or to register online go to krushvbc.com or email camps@krushvbc.com.

