July 22, 2021

Drug bust leads to arrest in Dowagiac

By Staff Report

Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A drug bust in Dowagiac led to the arrest of a 24 year-old man.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team reported that detectives served a search warrant on an address in the 500 block of Vinyard PL Dr. Tuesday on suspicion that the selling and use of illegal drugs was taking place. 

Upon searching the residence, detectives located a large amount of crack cocaine, crack cocaine manufacturing paraphernalia, evidence of crack cocaine sales and a loaded firearm. The suspect was arrested on charges of possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine and felony firearm.  

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges. Assisting agencies include Dowagiac Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.    

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-(800)-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info.

