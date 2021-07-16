Niles All-Stars remain alive with 7-6 win over Ishpeming

NILES — The Greater Niles Little League/Thomas Stadium All-Stars remained alive in the Michigan Little League Senior State Tournament with a 7-6 win over Ishpeming Friday afternoon.

Niles used a big second inning to earn the victory, which advanced it to the consolation quarterfinals against the winner of the Saginaw South Township-Southern game. The quarterfinal game is scheduled for noon Saturday.

In the second inning, Anthony Karolis singled, Brady Covington was hit by a pitch, Nathan Watkins and Robby Dillard drew back-to-back walks in front of Duane Thompson, who doubled. With two outs, Conner Dye walked and Jacob Sherrick singled.

In the fourth inning, Thompson and Sherrick sandwiched a single by Brady Wright with doubles.

Sherrick was 3-for-four, while Thompson was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

Action continued Friday in the championship bracket with Melvindale facing Midland NE at 3 p.m. and Macomb Township taking on Blissfield at 6 p.m.

The tournament continues Saturday with consolation games starting at 9 a.m. The championship semifinal is scheduled for 3 p.m. The consolation championship game and the title game will be Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.