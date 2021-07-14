July 14, 2021

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: July 5-12

By Submitted

Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

July 5

12:08 a.m. — US-12/Five Points, driving complaint

12:43 a.m. — Eagle Lake/South Shore, traffic stop

12:56 a.m. — Our Lady of The Lake, suspicious situation

1:17 a.m. — M-62/Redfiield, driving with suspended license

1:40 a.m. — Cherry, malicious destruction of property

1:52 a.m. — US-12, breaking and entering

12:31 p.m. — Maple Cafe, EMS ambulance assist

1:31 p.m. — Da Bubbles, general complaint

2:45 p.m. — Brittany Glen/suspicious vehicle

5:59 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, traffic stop

6:23 p.m. — Eagle Lake/South Shore, traffic stop

6:32 p.m. — Brady/US-12, motorist assist

8:10 p.m. — Dollar General, property check

11:28 p.m. — Redfield/State Line, fireworks complaint

11:43 p.m. — M-62/Redfield, driving complaint

 

July 6

8:38 a.m. — Village Heights, breaking and entering

9:55 a.m. — Oil City, attempted paper service

10:02 a.m. — Starboard Choice, vin inspection

10:27 a.m. — State Line Liquor

1:34 p.m. — Brande Creek, lock out assist

2:20 p.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop

3:01 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, property damage accident

3:56 p.m. — Rolen/May, EMS ambulance assist

3:58 p.m. — Eagle Lake, lock out assist

4:01 p.m. — Davis, suspicious vehicle

5:08 p.m. — May, trespassing complaint

7:59 p.m. — Lakeview, civil complaint

9:36 p.m. — Marathon, property check

9:42 p.m. — M-62/Gateway, traffic stop

9:58: p.m. — Barber, Fireworks complaint

10:54 p.m. — M-62/Hospital, motorist assist

11:07 p.m. — Brande Creek, suspicious situation

11:49 p.m. — Rolen Park, suspicious vehicle

 

July 7

9:49 a.m. — Graver Lake, abnormal behavior

10:49 a.m. — US-12/Conrad, traffic stop

11:26 a.m. — Driftwood, larceny motor vehicle

11:42 a.m. — M-62, suspicious person

12:04 p.m. — Elkhart/Davis, traffic stop

12:23 p.m. — Elkhart/Gateway

1:36 p.m. — Conrad, personal injury accident 

2:04 p.m. — CM Mobile Home Park, unwanted 

2:55 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, driving complaint

4:03 p.m. — Redfield, tree down across roadway

4:48 p.m. — Adamsville/US-12, motorist assist

6:47 p.m. — Yankee, suspicious vehicle

7:32 p.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

7:50 p.m. — South Shore/US-12

11:12 p.m. — M-62/Hess, traffic stop

11:56 p.m. — Redfield/Maple Glen, traffic stop

 

July 8

12:18 a.m. — Curtis/Dailey, traffic stop

1:28 a.m. — Brande Creek, suspicious situation

2:09 a.m. — Marathon, suspicious situation

2:37 a.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop

2:41 a.m. — Marathon, property check

2:41 a.m. — State Line Liquor, property check

2:42 a.m. — Edwardsburg Bus Garage, property check

2:42 a.m. — Edwardsburg Cemetery, property check

2:42 a.m. — Starboard Choice, property check

2:43 a.m. — Edwardsburg VFW, property check

3:40 a.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

4:28 a.m. — US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop

4:48 a.m. — US 12, business alarm

7:47 a.m. — Redfield, domestic

3:50 p.m. — US-12/Conrad

5:17 p.m. — Pearl, threats complaint

6:23 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, traffic stop

9:01 p.m. — Colonial Acres, larceny

9:42 p.m. — US-12/Bell, traffic stop

 

July 9

12:12 a.m. — M-62/Hess, traffic stop

12:24 a.m. — US-12/Brady, traffic stop

1:02 a.m. — Edwardsburg Police Dept., suspicious person

4:24 a.m. — Camden TV and Appliance, property check

4:24 a.m. — Four Lakes Country Club, property check

4:25 a.m. — Dr. A’s Releaf Center, property check

4:25 a.m. — Edwardsburg Party Store, property check

4:25 a.m. — Our Lady of The Lake, property check

4:26 a.m. — American Legion, property check

8:54 a.m. — Curtis/Dailey, traffic stop

6:52 p.m. — State Line Liquor, operating while intoxicated

10:38 p.m. — State Line Liquor, follow up

10:54 p.m. — East Shore/US-12, driving with suspended license

11:23 p.m. — Barber, larceny 

 

July 10

1:23 a.m. — Brande Creek, alarm residential

4:18 a.m. — Garver Lake/US-12, traffic stop

7:33 a.m. — Conrad/Yankee, property damage accident

11:15 a.m. — Brady/US-12, traffic stop

11:52 a.m. — Island Park/North Shore, traffic stop

12:14 p.m. — Marathon, EMS ambulance assist

1:08 p.m. — Section Street Apartments, suspicious person

1:40 p.m. — Conrad/US-12, traffic stop

2:58 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, traffic stop

3:47 p.m. — US-12/M-62, motorist assist

6:54 p.m. — State Line Liquor, follow up

7:31 p.m. — Edwardsburg Bus Garage, suspicious vehicle

7:44 p.m. — US-12/Brady, operating while intoxicated

7:47 p.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, traffic stop

8:30 p.m. — Mason, domestic

9:33 p.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, motorist assist

10:03 p.m. — Taco Bell Edwardsburg, fireworks complaint

 

July 11

3:25 a.m. — Christiana Lake/Rodwa, public peace 

3:53 a.m. — Four Lakes Country Club, property check

3:53 a.m. — Camden TV and Appliance, property check

3:53 a.m. — Barn Swallow Theatre, property check

3:53 a.m. — Adamsville Cemetery, property check

3:54 a.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, property check

12:17 p.m. — Edwardsburg Estates, overdose poison

1:53 p.m. — Meadowview Apartments, harassment

2:47 p.m. — Edwardsburg VFW, EMS ambulance assist

3:34 p.m. — Meadowview Apartments, follow up

6:10 p.m. — Garver Lake, abnormal behavior

9:17 p.m. — Hillview, civil complaint

9:57 p.m. — Brande Creek, suspicious situation

10:52 p.m. — Section Street Apartments, 911 hang up

 

July 12

2:38 a.m. — Starboard Choice, property check

2:38 a.m. — Borden Motor Company, property check

2:38 a.m. — Jayson’s Auto Service, property check

2:39 a.m. — Post Office, property check

2:39 a.m. — Edwardsburg Library, property check

6:17 a.m. — Edwardsburg Police Department, general assist

8:03 a.m. — Cass/Church, traffic stop

