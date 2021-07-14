July 14, 2021

MSU 4-H and Corteva Agriscience announce pollinator project

By Submitted

Published 10:14 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

CASS COUNTY — Michigan State University Extension’s 4-H program and Corteva Agriscience have partnered to present a multi-county program exploring the world of pollinators that will be introduced. 

This informational kick-off meeting for the project will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Three Rivers’ Scidmore Park in picnic shelter No. 6 in the petting zoo area; Lunch will be provided.

“This new program is targeted towards teens aged 13 to 19 in Cass and Kalamazoo counties to learn about this program, and then teach other youth, to get them involved,” said Cass County 4-H Coordinator Hailey Harman. 

Highlights of the program include planting pollinator gardens in local parks, planting a pollinator garden at Corteva in Constantine, a pollinator party and educational day and teaching elementary students the importance of pollinators. 

“This is a great opportunity for our teen leaders to learn how to reach out to younger youth and help to make a difference in our world,” Harman said.

This introductory meeting is free of charge and no registration is necessary. Those with questions should contact Hailey Harman at harmanha@msu.edu.

