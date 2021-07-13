July 13, 2021

Dowagiac church to host book discussion

By Submitted

Published 8:27 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Sacred Heart of May Catholic Church, located on Topash Street in Dowagiac, will host book discussion at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Parish Hall.

The discussion will focus on “Harvest of Plenty” by Norris Arent. This book explores a local fruit farmer’s family from immigrant great-grandparents to his current family.

The next event will be hosted Aug. 11. The August event will focus on “Too Much for Human Endurance” by Ron Kirkwood, a local author who wrote about the George Spangler Farm Hospitals at the Battle of Gettysburg during the US Civil War.

For more information, contact Charlotte Poole at (269) 424-3221m cpoole@sisterlakescable.com or Terri Moore at (269) 782-6925, t2sewmoore@outlook.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Reid Francis Memorial Invitational Race to take place July 24

Education

Edwardsburg hires new primary school principal

Cassopolis

Resident to dive into Paradise Lake history

Dowagiac

Steve’s Run moves back to downtown Dowagiac Oct. 9

Buchanan

Two 10-year-olds raise money for Buchanan nonprofit

Dowagiac

Dowagiac church to host book discussion

Cassopolis

Cassopolis student named to dean’s list at Miami University

Dowagiac

Blue Dart Art’s Art in The Park exhibition rescheduled

Cass County

Three teens injured in Porter Township crash

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Bluegrass Festival strikes chords with community

Berrien County

Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Niles Walmart, assaulting officer

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host recruitment workshop

Berrien County

Motor carrier officers to participate in Operation Safe Driver Week

Business

Diamond Lake Orchard expanding into wine

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in motorcycle crash

News

Niles Police Log: July 1-7

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison following home invasion

Cass County

Following June trial, Cassopolis man gets prison for firearms charges

Dowagiac

One year after COVID hiatus, Fitch Camp makes triumphant return

Cass County

Three arrested on drug charges in Marcellus

Cass County

Indiana man sentenced to prison following Cassopolis car theft attempt

News

PHOTO STORY: Bluegrass Festival begins again in Niles

Cass County

Three injured in Pokagon Township hit and run

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac gearing up for third annual Paddling Poker Run