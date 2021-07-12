Ostrander, Nate named to Dream Team

EDWARDSBURG — Junior Connor Ostrander, of Edwardsburg, and Lakeshore Coach Mark Nate were both selected by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association for its Dream Team, which was released recently.

Ostrander hit .533 with 16 doubles, three triples four home runs and 40 RBIs as he helped Edwardsburg win its seventh Wolverine Conference championship in eight years. Ostrander also scored a team-high 44 runs and stole 18 bases.

Mark Nate, a Dowagiac graduate, led Lakeshore to the Division 2 state championship game at Michigan State University. The Lancers held No. 1-ranked Orchard Lake St. Mary’s scoreless for the first three innings before being losing 9-0.

It was Lakeshore’s third trip to the finals in four seasons.

MHSBCA Dream Team

Mr. Baseball

Luke Leto, Portage Central/Alex Mooney Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Pitchers

Gavin Brasosky, Portage Central

Brock Porter, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Kurt Barr, University Liggett

Tommy Allman, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Wyatt Danilowicz, Traverse City West

Infield

Luke Leto, Portage Central

Alex Mooney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

J.T. Sokolove, Hudsonville

Connor Ostrander, Edwardsburg

Gunner Aldridge, Lake Orion

Greg Guzik, Macomb Dakota

Stephen Kwapis, Kalamazoo Hackett

First Base

Jeff Agar, Zeeland East

Aidan Arbogast, Livonia Stevenson

Outfield

Zach MacDonald, Portage Central

Jake Dresselhouse, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Nolan Schubart, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Jonah Meleski, Grand Blanc

Noah Warren, Grand Ledge

Catcher

Anthony Migliaccio, Country Day

Ike Irish, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Grant Uyl, DeWitt

Utility

David Lally, Grand Blanc

Coach of the Year

Mark Nate, Lakeshore