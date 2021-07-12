July 12, 2021

Motor carrier officers to participate in Operation Safe Driver Week

By Submitted

Published 10:58 am Monday, July 12, 2021

LANSING — This week, motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be conducting commercial vehicle inspections throughout the state as part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Operation Safe Driver Week.

As part of this initiative, there will be increased traffic safety enforcement and outreach in an effort to deter unsafe driving behaviors by commercial motor vehicle drivers. Officers will be on the lookout for driver behavior violations that cause vehicle crashes, such as speeding, following too closely, improper lane changes, reckless or careless driving, and texting/hand-held use of a phone while driving.

During inspections, commercial motor vehicle drivers will be asked to provide operating credentials and hours-of-service documentation. Inspectors will also be attentive to apparent alcohol and/or drug impairment.

