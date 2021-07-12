Michigan Works! to host recruitment workshop

BENTON HARBOR — With more than 2,100 jobs open in southwest Michigan, Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren is hosting an educational workshop for local employers about tactics for recruiting and retaining their teams in a post COVID environment.

The July 29 webinar will help employers learn the best way to market their open roles, how to offer a competitive package when competing with COVID related benefits and challenges, and more. The event will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. via Zoom.

“We know that the talent shortage is a challenge for local employers and it often causes a ripple effect on business operations,” said Lily Brewer, executive director of Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “We’re here to arm employers in southwest Michigan with the tools they need to recruit individuals and keep their current team members engaged during these uncertain times.”

This interactive one-hour webinar will begin with an overview of the current state of talent management from the experts at AXIOS HR followed by some Q&A with the panelists on what is working with real-world examples.

Featured panelists include:

Kellie Haines, president for AXIOS HR

Shannon Burkel, chief client officer for AXIOS HR

Lily Brewer, executive director for Michigan Works! Berrien Cass Van Buren

Dan Peat, senior director for the Manufacturing Growth Alliance

Employers who seek to be more adaptive to current challenges and trends in talent attraction and retention are encouraged to tune in to learn from experts at AXIOS and hear current trends, regardless of specific industry. Individuals who would like to participate must register at miworks.org/events.