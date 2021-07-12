Joanne M. Smith, of Kalamazoo, died Wednesday morning Aug. 26, 2020, after a seven-year battle with dementia. A celebration of Joanne’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a gathering of friends and family from 10 to 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2122 Bronson Blvd, Kalamazoo. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Kalamazoo Institute of Art School Scholarship Fund in her memory. To view Joanne’s obituary or to leave a condolence please visit langelands.com.