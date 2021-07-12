July 13, 2021

National Federation of State High School Associations Baseball Rules Committee has made a change to the pre-pitch sequence for next spring. (Leader file photo)

Adjustment made to pre-pitch sequence in high school baseball

By Submitted

Published 12:33 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — High school baseball pitchers who do not receive signals from the catcher must now simulate taking a sign with one foot on the pitcher’s plate before proceeding with a pitch.

This addendum to Rule 6-1-1 was the lone rule change forwarded by the National Federation of State High School Associations Baseball Rules Committee and was subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors. The baseball committee’s annual rules meeting was hosted June 6-8 in a virtual format.

A pitcher leaning forward to receive a sign from the catcher is fundamental to the pre-pitch phase of the game as it indicates to both the batter and the players in the field that the ball is about to be put in play and is the typical signal for any runners on base to begin taking their leadoffs.

Further, most high school baseball coaches deliver their defensive play calls – including pitch selections — from the dugout, which allows a pitcher to throw toward the plate abruptly “quick-pitch” and catch opposing batters by surprise. This new mandate within Rule 6-1-1 forces the pitcher to pause, providing ample time for all participants to prepare for the pitch.

“While this rule change might appear to be a small change, the significance of what it represents is huge.” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services and liaison to the NFHS Baseball Rules Committee. “We have been extremely fortunate that our Baseball Rules Committee recognizes that the high school game is in wonderful shape and that is because our coaches and umpires around the country teach the necessary skills and arbitrate the appropriate rules to make the game fun, exciting and educational.”

The NFHS Baseball Rules Committee also spent part of its rules meeting compiling its Points of Emphasis for next season. The five POEs, which prioritized healthy and safety and sportsmanship during the 2022 season, are as follows:

  • Monitoring Excessive Celebration
  • Wearing Equipment as Intended by Manufacturers
  • Safety of Coaches Sitting on Buckets Outside Bench/Dugout Area
  • Umpiring Procedure for Lodged Ball
  • Sportsmanship

“Points of Emphasis are used in an educational setting and fashion,” Hopkins said. “The rules committee is telling the baseball community that these topics — elaborately choreographed celebrations, wearing of equipment inappropriately, sitting on buckets, understanding the lodged ball and a call for increased positive sportsmanship — are paramount in education-based athletics. This is a wonderful game that allows an abundant number of participants to find a role on the team, and we want students to want to play for their school and be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

A complete listing of the baseball rules changes will be available on the NFHS website at nfhs.org. Click on “Activities & Sports” at the top of the home page and select “Baseball.”

 

According to the most recent NFHS High School Athletics Participation Survey, baseball is the fourth-most popular sport for boys with 482,740 student-athletes in 16,170 high schools nationwide. The survey also indicated that 1,284 girls across the country play high school baseball.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Blue Dart Art’s Art in The Park exhibition rescheduled

Cass County

Three teens injured in Porter Township crash

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Bluegrass Festival strikes chords with community

Berrien County

Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Niles Walmart, assaulting officer

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host recruitment workshop

Berrien County

Motor carrier officers to participate in Operation Safe Driver Week

Business

Diamond Lake Orchard expanding into wine

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in motorcycle crash

News

Niles Police Log: July 1-7

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison following home invasion

Cass County

Following June trial, Cassopolis man gets prison for firearms charges

Dowagiac

One year after COVID hiatus, Fitch Camp makes triumphant return

Cass County

Three arrested on drug charges in Marcellus

Cass County

Indiana man sentenced to prison following Cassopolis car theft attempt

News

PHOTO STORY: Bluegrass Festival begins again in Niles

Cass County

Three injured in Pokagon Township hit and run

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac gearing up for third annual Paddling Poker Run

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg VFW Post to host corn, sausage roast

Business

U-Haul Trucks find home at Naksh Enterprise in Niles

Cass County

LaGrange Township crash sends one to hospital

Berrien County

Family of man swept off St. Joseph pier donates equipment to Berrien County Sheriff’ Office

Berrien County

United Way launches online platform to engage public in advocating for change, announces success of year’s first advocacy effort

Giving

Niles church to host sixth Serve the City Saturday

Dowagiac

SMC announces Laura Odenwald as dance team volunteer coach