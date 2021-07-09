U-Haul Trucks find home at Naksh Enterprise in Niles

NILES – Last week, the U-Haul Company of Michigan announced Naksh Enterprise, Inc. signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Niles community.

Naksh Enterprise, the Dale’s Mini Mart located at 2323 N. Fifth St., Niles, will offer services like U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Naksh Enterprise owner Nick Prajapati is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Berrien County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public. Its products are utilized by first responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (269) 683-1414 or visiting uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Niles-MI-49120/056647/.