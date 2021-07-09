July 9, 2021

Three arrested on drug charges in Marcellus

By Staff Report

Published 1:47 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

MARCELLUS — Three were arrested on drug charges following a search in the village of Marcellus.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Friday, detectives served a search warrant on an address in the 5000 block of N. Maple Street in the village of Marcellus on suspicion that the use and selling of methamphetamine was going on there.

Upon searching the residence, methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia were located. Three suspects, a 31-year-old female, a 33-year-old female, a 51-year-old male were all arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house along with several outstanding warrants. Their names are being withheld pending arraignment.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team was assisted on scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by officers to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.

