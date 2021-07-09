July 9, 2021

In front from left: Lila Bentzer, Piper Dowiat, Elaina Lesicki, Lynlee Hoopingarner, Addison Schrock, Haizlee Gardini; second row: Sophie Goetz, Ryla Shidler, Haleia Vargo, Harper Snodgrass, Kinzie Meese, Maddie Bay, Kora Swanson; back row: Coach Megan Hoopingarner, Head Coach Shane Shidler and Coach Todd Dowiat. Missing from photo is Vanessa Garcia. (Submitted photo)

Edwardsburg All-Stars finish third

By Scott Novak

Published 12:47 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Girls 7/8 Machine Pitch All-Stars recently took third place overall out of nine teams from District 2 and 15 in Three Rivers. The Lady Eddies outscored their opponents in nine games by total runs 74-41.

Leader Publications is interested in publishing photos and information for teams that captured league championships, were the runner-up or placed at a tournament this summer. Send the photos and information, including left to right identification of the team photo, to scott.novak@leaderpub.com.  (Submitted photo)

