Birth announcement: Kain-Bealor
Melissa Kain and Alex Bealor are the parents of a daughter, Eliza Bealor.
Eliza, of Niles, was born June 26, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. She was 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long, She has one brother, Braylin Bealor, 3. Family includes maternal grandparents, Gine and Donald Kain, of Niles; and paternal grandparents, April and Dave Elliot, of Dowagiac.
Birth announcement: Schoff
Cheryl and Kevin Schoff are the parents of a son, Jackson Schoff. Jackson, of Niles, was born June 26, 2021,... read more