Registration open for Echo Summer Classic
EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Sports Complex is hosting the Echo Summer Classic Aug. 28-29.
Registration is now open for teams in several divisions:
9U-10U boys and girls
Registration fee — $695
11U-12U boys and girls
Registration fee — $795
13U-15U boys and girls
Registration fee — $895
Member Club Program pricing
9U-10U — $495; 11U-12U — $595; 13U-15U — $695
Champions and finalists are awarded in 11U-15U age groups. Deadline to enter is July 25.
To register, go to edwardsburgsportscomplex.org.
