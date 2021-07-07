July 7, 2021

Brenda Blue

By Submitted

Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Brenda Blue’s life began on Sept.  30, 1955, in Dowagiac, the daughter of Hobart and Bertha (Saltzman) Blue. Brenda was the loving and extremely proud mother of the late Jeremy Blue.  She was known for her spunky attitude and sarcastic responses.  She was quick to tell you how she felt, yet never said

“goodbye” without telling you that she loved you. Brenda loved Home Interiors, Angels, Teddy Bears but most of all watching and supporting her son in everything that he did.  She loved Jeremy with all of her heart and soul.

Brenda was employed by Modineer and J.A.C for several years. Brenda loved her family and enjoyed making all her nieces and nephews sweet treats whenever she could.  She was always buying gifts and spoiling the little ones. Brenda’s loving family includes her sister, Barbara (Earl) Greenman, of Niles; brothers, Charles (Kathy) Blue, of Dowagiac, Lester (Maggie) Moore, of Decatur, Tom (Hazel) Morgan, of Missouri; sister-in-law, Dixie Blue, of Niles; brother-in-law, Larry Moore, of Dowagiac; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.  She is preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Carolyn Moore, brother, William Blue; and son, Jeremy Blue.  Brenda passed away, in her home on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Brenda’s family would like to invite all friends and family to gather and share memories on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. at South Wayne Cemetery, Dowagiac.

