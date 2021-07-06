South Bend woman killed in Pokagon Township crash

EDWARDSBURG — A South Bend woman was killed and an Edwardsburg family was injured in a Fourth of July crash in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at 4:26 p.m. Sunday, his office was called to investigate a crash involving two motor vehicles. The crash occurred on M-51 south of Crystal Springs Road in Pokagon Township.

According to the investigation, the two vehicles collided head-on while on M-51. Denise Lamb, 43, of South Bend, was southbound when she swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle head-on. James Karasek, 26, of Edwardsburg was northbound when he was struck by Lamb. Also in Karasek’s vehicle were Gina Karasek, 27, of Edwardsburg, and 1-year-old James Karasek.

James Sr. and Gina Karasek sustained injuries from the crash and were transported to St. Joseph Medical Center. The 1-year-old child was not injured in the crash but was also transported to the hospital.

Lamb died from her injuries at the scene.

This case remains under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash, according to deputies. Seat belts were worn by all occupants.

Assisting agencies on scene were Pokagon Township Fire Department, PrideCare, SMCAS, Pokagon Tribal Police Department and Trues Towing.