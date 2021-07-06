Niles Police Log: June 24-30
June 24
12:07 a.m. – N. 15th/Broadway, suspicious person
3:56 a.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
5:22 a.m. – 500 block N. Third, larceny
6:39 a.m. – 100 block N. Lincoln, property destruction accident
7:20 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance
7:29 a.m. – 800 block Nieb, assault and battery
7:34 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, breaking and entering
7:56 a.m. – Grant/N. Barrett, traffic stop
8:12 a.m. – 500 block Hawthorne, missing person
8:42 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, disturbance
10:19 a.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, disturbance
11:59 a.m. – N. Fifth/Cass, property destruction accident
1:18 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/N. Phillip, traffic stop
1:40 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
1:44 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
2:15 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
2:45 p.m. – 200 block Cass, threat
3:31 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
3:43 p.m. – 500 block E. Main, trespass
4:04 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
4:56 p.m. – Grant/S. State, traffic stop
9:40 p.m. – 17th/Taft, traffic stop
10:08 p.m. – 500 block Cedar, unwanted person
10:52 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
11:11 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 15th, traffic stop
11:54 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
June 25
12:15 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop
12:25 a.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, traffic stop
12:34 a.m. – Broadway/N. Ninth, traffic stop
12:53 a.m. – N. Front/Cass, traffic stop
12:59 a.m. – 500 block N. Front, arrest
1:28 a.m. – 500 block Cedar, public peace/harassment
2:46 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:12 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance
7:38 a.m. – Parkway, traffic
9:39 a.m. – S. Third/Fort, property destruction accident
10:25 a.m. – Gettysburg/S. Lincoln, animal
10:45 a.m. – 900 block Sassafras, suspicious vehicle
11:55 a.m. – 900 block S. Third, fraud
2:36 p.m. – 500 block Cedar, breaking and entering
3:43 p.m. – 400 block S. 15th, obstruction of justice/warrant
6:52 p.m. – 1900 block E. Main, violation of controlled substance act
9:01 p.m. – Cherry/S. Fifth, larceny
9:21 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, traffic stop
9:31 p.m. – N. 12th/Wayne, traffic stop
9:31 p.m. – S. 11th/Maple, traffic stop
9:46 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, suspicious situation
10:12 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
10:22 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop
11:37 p.m. – Fort/Bond, obstruction of justice/warrant
11:52 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, motor vehicle theft
June 26
1:30 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, suspicious vehicle
1:37 a.m. – 1500 block Hickory, suspicious situation
1:38 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
2:51 a.m. – Grant/Parkway, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:39 a.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop
9:13 a.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, attempt to locate
9:52 a.m. – N. Front/Wayne, traffic stop
10:03 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 13th, traffic stop
10:38 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, property destruction accident
11:26 a.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop
12:55 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:01 p.m. – Fort/S. Ninth, traffic stop
3:04 p.m. – 800 block Cass, shots fired
3:18 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, alarm-burglary/others
3:19 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
3:38 p.m. – 1600 block N. 11th, suspicious situation
4:22 p.m. – 1600 block Oak, runaway
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:09 p.m. – 1800 block Terminal, alarm-burglary/others
7:36 p.m. – N. Eighth/Cass, traffic stop
7:59 p.m. – N. Eighth/Cass, assault and battery
8:16 p.m. – Fort/S. 13th, traffic
11:41 p.m. – N. Fourth/Broadway, traffic stop
11:59 p.m. – N. Fourth/Broadway, traffic stop
June 17
12:18 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop
12:20 a.m. – 300 block Pokagon, larceny
12:32 a.m. – 600 block N. 16th, gun shots
1 a.m. – S. Lincoln, larceny
3:20 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, assault and battery
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:41 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, disturbance
3:40 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, found property
4:11 p.m. – 1000 block Cass, breaking and entering
4:29 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:12 p.m. – E. Main/S. 15th, traffic stop
7:14 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
7:36 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, larceny
7:41 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, disturbance
8:16 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, larceny
8:38 p.m. – Grant/N. Fairview, suspicious person
8:42 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, fight
10:53 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, suspicious situation
June 28
12:49 a.m. – N. Lincoln/Union, traffic stop
1:04 a.m. – M. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop
2:59 a.m. – Korn/Buron, disturbance
4:31 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, unwanted person
7:53 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, malicious destruction of property
8:51 a.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, property destruction accident
10:14 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
10:42 a.m. – 400 block Fort, malicious destruction of property
11:23 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, malicious destruction of property
11:35 a.m. – Wayne/N. Fifth, property destruction accident
12 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop
3:04 p.m. – 500 block Meadow, trespass
3:43 p.m. – 500 block S. Third, larceny
3:51 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, property destruction accident
3:52 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, trespass
4:12 p.m. – 1300 block Eagle, violation of controlled substance act
5:17 p.m. – 200 block E. Main, fraud
6:09 p.m. – 200 block S. Fifth, harassment
6:41 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
6:59 p.m. – 400 block Broadway, traffic stop
7:05 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, breaking and entering
7:23 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, assault and battery
7:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop
8:43 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, abandoned vehicle
9:38 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, traffic stop
11:30 p.m. – S. Third, suspicious vehicle
11:45 p.m. – E. Main/N. Seventh, traffic stop
11:46 p.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, traffic stop
June 29
12:04 a.m. – N. Second, traffic stop
12:18 a.m. – S. Ninth/Beaver, traffic stop
12:19 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant
12:37 a.m. – N. 15th/Cedar, traffic stop
1 a.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, peace officer
1:52 a.m. – 600 block S. St. Joseph, breaking and entering
5:39 a.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, unwanted person
5:57 a.m. – 1600 block Terminal, alarm-bank/business-hold up
7:31 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, property destruction accident
7:57 a.m. – 200 block S. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
8:54 a.m. – 900 block Broadwway, animal
10:24 a.m. – 600 block Poplar, animal
11:14 a.m. – E. Main/Oak, property destruction accident
11:29 a.m. – 1600 block Howard, unwanted person
1:44 p.m. – 300 block Broadway, threat
2:03 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, unwanted person
2:33 p.m. – Wayne/N. 11th, traffic stop
2:37 p.m. – 500 block Superior, missing person
2:50 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/N. Phillip, traffic stop
3:02 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, civil dispute
3:11 p.m. – N. Front/Sycamore, property destruction accident
3:14 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
3:34 p.m. – 200 block Cass, trespass
3:49 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, abandoned vehicle
3:55 p.m. – N. Sixth/E. Main, traffic stop
3:55 p.m. – 900 block Burns, property destruction accident
4:22 p.m. – N. Sixth/Cass, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
4:59 p.m. – E. Main/Broadway, animal
5:21 p.m. – Ferry/N. 11th, traffic stop
5:32 p.m. – 600 block Chicago, suspicious situation
5:49 p.m. – 1600 block Sycamore, traffic stop
6:04 p.m. – 1200 block E. Main, larceny
6:47 p.m. – 800 block E. Main, property destruction accident
7:36 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, assault and battery
8:05 p.m. – 300 block S. Third, obstruction of justice/warrant
8:06 p.m. – E. Main/N. Eighth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
9:33 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, unwanted person
10:01 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, disturbance
10:26 p.m. – 100 block SIlverbrook, disturbance
June 30
2:47 a.m. – 600 block Platt, suspicious situation
3:15 a.m. – S. 11th/Hickory, traffic stop
3:17 a.m. – 1300 block Sheridan, larceny
4:08 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, suspicious situation
5:40 a.m. – 1600 block Terminal, alarm-burglary/others
6:57 a.m. – 1800 block Terminal, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
8:15 a.m. – 500 block Superior, missing person
9:29 a.m. – 500 block Laurel, larceny
11:18 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, attempt to locate
11:23 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, unwanted person
12:26 p.m. – 1400 block Silverbrook, traffic stop
12:53 p.m. – N. Fourth/E. Main, traffic stop
1:25 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, noise
3:12 p.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
3:22 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, disturbance
5:04 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, traffic stop
5:22 p.m. – 799 block Clay, animal
5:23 p.m. – S. 11th/Hickory, traffic stop
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:23 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, assault and battery
7:05 p.m. – 900 block E. Main, suspicious person
7:22 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, disturbance
7:23 p.m. – 200 block S. Fifth, disturbance
7:51 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop
7:53 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop
8:17 p.m. – 700 block N. Second, suspicious situation
9:47 p.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
10:47 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, fireworks
10:59 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cass, traffic stop
11:28 p.m. – Superior/S. Third, traffic stop
11:54 p.m. – S. Third/Superior, traffic stop
