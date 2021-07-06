Mason Township man injured in hit-and-run

MASON TOWNSHIP — A Mason Township man was injured in a hit-and-run, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at 9 a.m. Monday, his office was called to investigate a hit and run crash. The crash occurred on Calvin Center Road north of Starbrick Street in Mason Township.

It is believed that a 2008 to 2012 White Chevy Malibu was traveling south on Calvin Center Road when it struck Howard Steele Watson Jr., 76, of Mason Township, as he was riding his peddle bike on the side of Calvin Center Road. This caused Watson to be thrown from his bike, landing in the ditch. The White Chevy Malibu continued traveling southbound.

Watson was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Assisting was SEPSA Ambulance.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation. Readers with any information related to the accident are asked by police to call Cass County Dispatch at (269) 445-1560.