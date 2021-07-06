July 6, 2021

Kaye A. Jones, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Jan. 13, 1940 — July 5, 2021

Kaye A. Jones, 81, of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence, Battle Creek.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 8, at Dewey Lake Cemetery in Sister Lakes. Memorial contributions may be made to Berrien County Cancer Services. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at starks-menchinger.com.

Kaye was born on Jan. 13, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1976. On May 31, 1959, Kaye married Harold Jones at a ceremony in Niles. Kaye cared for her family as a homemaker. Once their children had graduated, she went to work at Lakeland in Berrien Center. Kaye enjoyed crossword puzzles and adult coloring books. Most of all, Kaye cherished her family, which truly meant everything to her.

Kaye is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harold Jones; daughters, Sharri Parks, of Portage and Debbie (Lon) Wishart, of Stevensville; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace (Larry) Johnson; father, James Raucci and daughter Kimberly Guzicki on May 8, 2018.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

New marketing reps prepared to help Berrien, Cass County advertisers

Business

Sunset Coast Provisions opens in Cassopolis

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17

Cass County

Cass District Library hosts pillow craft workshop

News

Friday fireworks draw Niles community together

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Fire Department hosts annual corn, sausage roast

News

Niles Police Log: June 24-30

Cass County

Mason Township man injured in hit-and-run

Cass County

South Bend woman killed in Pokagon Township crash

Cassopolis

Sewer manhole in Cassopolis overflows

News

PHOTO STORY: Dirt bike procession rolls through downtown Niles in honor of fallen motocross rider

Education

Edwardsburg student places third in national Microsoft Office competition

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Summer Concert Series plays on

Cass County

Cass County commissioners pass hyperconverged infrastructure project

Cass County

45-year-old arrested on crack cocaine charges in City of Dowagiac

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners meet in person for first time since beginning of pandemic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to host annual gun, outdoor show

News

Niles nursing home limits visitors due to COVID-19 cases

News

First Niles Cannabis Festival’s lineup revealed

Berrien County

Berrien County to host 4-H Versatility Scholarship event

Berrien County

Spectrum Health named among best companies for multicultural women

Business

International company signs letter of intent to build recycling plant in MEC SMART Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremony for The Pokagon Room

Berrien County

Area hospital urges residents to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend