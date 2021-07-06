COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 895,395 cases, 19,775 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,967 COVID-19 cases and 274 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,688 cases and 118 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 895,395 COVID-19 cases and 19,775 related deaths. As of Friday, 61.9 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.