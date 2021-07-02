PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Summer Concert Series plays on

DOWAGIAC — Dozens of community members gathered to hear Denise and The Skeletones perform Thursday night on the grounds of the James E. Snow Professional Building in Downtown Dowagiac. The band performed several classic Motown hits, much to the delight of those in attendance. The performance was the latest from the 2021 Dowagiac Summer Concert Series, a weekly concert series that takes place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings all summer. The last concert of the series takes place on Aug.12.

The program is presented by the Downtown Development Authority and underwritten by the Cass Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union, Lyons Industries and Southwestern Michigan College. (Leader photos/MAXWELL HARDEN)