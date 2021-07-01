Spectrum Health named among best companies for multicultural women

GRAND RAPIDS – Spectrum Health has been named one of the 2021 best companies for multicultural women by Seramount, an honor recognizing companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women in the United States.

Spectrum Health is one of three Michigan-based organizations and the only health care system in the state to be included on Seramount’s 2021 list.

In its continued efforts to be a national leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, Spectrum Health has amplified the importance of diversity in health care within its own workplace, officials said.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are essential to improving care and reducing health inequities, so no one gets left behind, and that’s at the heart of Spectrum Health’s mission, vision and values,” said senior vice president and chief human resources officer Pam Ries. “To be honored as one of the best companies for multicultural women is particularly rewarding because the vast majority of health care workers are women.”

By strengthening the organization’s culture and morale and working to close the health care gaps that exist today, the organization is committed to overcoming health inequity and systemic racism by living its mission to improve health, inspire hope and save lives in all communities, officials said,

At Spectrum Health between 2019 and 2020. Women employees from multicultural backgrounds increased by more than 12 percent. The number of women from multicultural backgrounds who were senior managers increased by 15 percent and more black, Latina and Asian women were promoted.

Spectrum Health offers paid maternity and gender-neutral parental leave. During the pandemic, Spectrum Health offered childcare resources, support and remote work options for parents and caregivers.