July 1, 2021

Katherine Hall, of Decatur

By Submitted

Published 4:13 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

June 16, 1934 — June 18, 2021

Katherine Marie “Kathy” Hall, 87, of Decatur, died peacefully Friday, June 18, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began June 16, 1934, in Indiana, Pennsylvania born to Raymond and Rose Palmer. She married Daniel M. Brock Aug. 16, 2003, in Kissimmee, Florida.

Kathy loved her four chihuahuas. She was a hard worker and worked into her eighties. She enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking and canning. She loved flowers and made sure her husband planted the ones she liked. She had a collection of various antique dolls. Kathy overcame many health issues when they thought nothing could be done. When she got her mind set on something, that was the way it went. She was a devoted wife and friend and will be deeply missed.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 18 years, Daniel Brock, of Decatur; two sons, Nick (Michelle) Montagno, of Harbor, Washington, Frank Montagno of Florida; one daughter, Susan Brown of Cleveland; three stepsons, Arin Brock, of Palm Springs, California, Shawn (Tish) Brock and Daniel “DJ” (Cindy) Brock, both of Belleville, Florida; one daughter in law, Suzy Holland, of Arizona; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Peg of Latrobe, Pennsylvania; niece, Rhonda (Ronald) Keene, of Bloomington, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Jane; two brothers, Bert Palmer and Glen Palmer.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

