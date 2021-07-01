First Niles Cannabis Festival’s lineup revealed

NILES – Details released on Thursday afternoon about the first Niles Cannabis Festival band lineup revealed a mix of local and regional acts.

The July 31 event’s stage will have hosts Max Tidey, of the Drop Comedy Club in South Bend, and Freddie Miller, also known as “Freddie the Stoner” from The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Music begins at 10:30 a.m. with Bethany & Low, followed by Anival Fausto Band at noon. Next up is Brendan Monroe’s first set at 1:30 p.m., with a second set beginning at 6 p.m. At 3 p.m., Big Papa and the Wayward Children take the stage, with The Crown Jewels – A Tribute to Queen closing out the event from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

The festival will also feature seven area cannabis dispensaries, five food trucks and 20 plus vendors, according to organizer Mel Spencely.

There will be a VIP area, two cannabis consumption tents, a misting area, photo booth, game area, WIFI and three ATMs available.

There will be 10-minute presentations for each dispensary between bands to educate and talk, Spencely said.

There will also be a magician walking around the festival, a sanitation station and a dance off competition.

For ticket and event information, visit FloatPresents.com.