Dowagiac Conservation Club to host annual gun, outdoor show

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Conservation Club, 54551 M-51 North, will be hosting its annual Gun and Outdoor Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

Guns, hunting and fishing equipment and outdoor apparel will be available to buy or sell.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids aged 14 and under. Food will also be available at the event.