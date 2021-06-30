June 30, 2021

Patricia Schrader

By Submitted

Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

June 30, 1935 — June 27, 2021

Patricia (Pat) Schrader was ushered into her heavenly home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Pat was a humble servant, blessing many with her kind words and deeds. She often worked quietly in the background, attending to every detail — whether at work, church, or in the lives of the people for whom she cared.

Pat was born on June 30, 1935, in Niles, to the late Lawrence and Mary (Litty) Schrader. She grew up following in her mother’s footsteps, learning to care for her home, herself, and others. Pat graduated from Niles High School and Lake Michigan College. She began her career in banking at First Federal Bank in Niles and ended her 44-year career as a branch manager with Standard Federal in St. Joseph. During her career she became a friend and trusted advisor to many customers in the community.

An active member at Crystal Springs Church of God, Pat served the Lord with fervency. She was participatory in missions work, the kitchen crew, the decorating team, and leadership. Pat was the “go to” person whenever anything needed to be accomplished.

In her free time Pat loved to travel. Often accompanied by her cousins, she explored Italy, Greece, Great Britain, Hawaii and Alaska. In each of her ventures she was always interested to see how the everyday people lived.

Pat leaves behind her beloved brother, Larry. Preceding her in death are her parents and two infant siblings Judy and Phillip.

A celebration of life service will be held at Crystal Springs Church of God, 1465 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bill Bridgman presiding. Visitation will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Private burial will take place at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at starks-menchinger.com.

