June 30, 2021

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation to host 10th annual wine, beer tasting event

By Staff Report

Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

DOWAGIAC — With COVID-19 restrictions lifted across the state, annual summer events are returning in full force.

In early August, one such event coming to Dowagiac will support an area hospital.

The Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation will be bringing an annual tradition back for its 10th annual wine and beer tasting event. The event, featuring food and tastings from several local breweries and wineries, will be hosted from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at Don and Vicary Blackmond’s Sesquicentennial Farm, 55317 Indian Lake Road, Dowagiac. Tickets are $75 per person, which includes live entertainment, the tasting, a souvenir wine glass and heavy hors d’oeuvres. The event is limited to 350 guests.

The Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac.

Funds from this year’s event will be used for the renovation of the radiology department Women’s Health Center, which provides a private and comfortable place for patients receiving ultrasound, mammography and bone-density services.

For ticket information, contact Beth Cripe at (269) 783-3026 and beth.cripe@ascension.org or Tom Carlson at (269) 782-7788 or (269) 760-0412.

Some wineries to be showcased during the event include:

  • Round Barn
  • Tabor Hill
  • 12 Corners
  • Cody Kresta
  • Contessa Wineries

Some breweries to be showcased at the event include:

  • Sister Lakes Brewing Company
  • Round Barn Brewery
    • Silver Harbor Brewing Company
  • Saugatuck Brewing Company
  • Virtue Cider
