COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,433 cases, 19,744 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,947 COVID-19 cases and 271 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,805 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,680 cases and 117 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 8 894,433 COVID-19 cases and 19,744 related deaths. As of Friday, 61.4 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.