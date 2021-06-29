17th annual Ascension Borgess-Lee golf outing July 15
DOWAGIAC — The 17th annual Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Golf Outing will be July 15 at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course.
There are still a few spots left for golfers, and sponsorships are still available.
Last year’s outing drew 31 teams despite COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
COVID restrictions forced the foundation to cut the field by five teams. Organizers of this year’s event are looking forward to having a full field once again.
The money raised will go toward Lee Memorial Hospital’s radiology department’s Women’s Health Center, which provides a private and comfortable place for patients receiving ultrasound, mammography and bone density services.
The outing will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Deadline for teams to enter is July 6. The cost is $400 per foursome, which includes green fees, two carts, lunch and beverages. Individual golfers may play for $100. They will be placed into a foursome.
Sponsorships include:
Major Sponsor — $5,000
- Golf provided for four players
- Top billing and logo placement on banner
- Recognition at the event
- Acknowledgment in the event program
Prize Sponsor — $1,000
- Golf provided for four players
- Logo placement on banner
- Recognition at the event
- Acknowledgment in the event program
Beverage and Snack Station Sponsor — $500
- Signage at the snack station
- Recognition at the event
- Acknowledgment in the event program
Activity Sponsor — $250
- Signage at activity site/hole
Choose from: longest drive — female; longest drive — male; longest drive — female over 60; longest drive — male over 60; closest to the pin — female; closest to the pin — male
Golf Tee Sponsor — $200
- Signage at tee
- Acknowledgment in the event program
For more information, contact Beth Cripe, development officer, Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation, at beth.cripe@ascension.org.
