17th annual Ascension Borgess-Lee golf outing July 15

DOWAGIAC — The 17th annual Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Golf Outing will be July 15 at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course.

There are still a few spots left for golfers, and sponsorships are still available.

Last year’s outing drew 31 teams despite COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

COVID restrictions forced the foundation to cut the field by five teams. Organizers of this year’s event are looking forward to having a full field once again.

The money raised will go toward Lee Memorial Hospital’s radiology department’s Women’s Health Center, which provides a private and comfortable place for patients receiving ultrasound, mammography and bone density services.

The outing will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Deadline for teams to enter is July 6. The cost is $400 per foursome, which includes green fees, two carts, lunch and beverages. Individual golfers may play for $100. They will be placed into a foursome.

Sponsorships include:

Major Sponsor — $5,000

Golf provided for four players

Top billing and logo placement on banner

Recognition at the event

Acknowledgment in the event program

Prize Sponsor — $1,000

Golf provided for four players

Logo placement on banner

Recognition at the event

Acknowledgment in the event program

Beverage and Snack Station Sponsor — $500

Signage at the snack station

Recognition at the event

Acknowledgment in the event program

Activity Sponsor — $250

Signage at activity site/hole

Choose from: longest drive — female; longest drive — male; longest drive — female over 60; longest drive — male over 60; closest to the pin — female; closest to the pin — male

Golf Tee Sponsor — $200

Signage at tee

Acknowledgment in the event program

For more information, contact Beth Cripe, development officer, Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation, at beth.cripe@ascension.org.