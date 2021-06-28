June 28, 2021

Niles Police Log: June 16-23

By Submitted

Published 8:53 am Monday, June 28, 2021

June 16

1:33 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, suspicious person

3:03 a.m. – 300 block Woodruff, alarm-burglary/others

5:51 a.m. – 700 block Brown, larceny

7:11 a.m. – 700 block Platt, larceny

8:01 a.m. – N. 14th/Wayne, traffic

10:46 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, violation of controlled substance act

11:11 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, retail fraud/shoplifting

11:12 a.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, assault and battery

12:39 p.m. – E. Main/Margaret, traffic stop

1:09 p.m. – S. Fifth/Michigan, suspicious situation

3:24 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, suspicious situation

4:05 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, public peace/harassment

4:26 p.m. – 200 block S. Fourth, obstruction of justice/warrant

5:20 p.m. – 600 block Chicago, motor vehicle theft

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:03 p.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, suspicious vehicle

6:15 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, assault and battery

7:06 p.m. – 400 block Fort, public peace/harassment

7:45 p.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, suspicious person

8:01 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, public peace/harassment

8:02 p.m. – N. Barrett/Grant, traffic stop

8:09 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, gun shots

9:08 p.m. – 1500 block Huron, disturbance

 

June 17

12:48 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

1:34 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, obstruction of justice/warrant

3:50 a.m. – 1100 block Miami, alarm-burglary/warrant

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, alarm-burglary/others

9 a.m. – 1700 block Howard, braking and entering

10:22 a.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, domestic violence

12:24 p.m. – 300 block Lincoln, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

1:17 p.m. – S. Third, harassment

1:48 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, disturbance

2:17 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, civil dispute

3:05 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop

3:37 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop

3:54 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

4:20 p.m. – Christiana/Niles-Buchanan, traffic stop

5:24 p.m. – N. 17th/Sycamore, traffic stop

5:29 p.m. – Sycamore, found property

5:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop

6:34 p.m. – 800 block Nieb, suspicious situation

7:33 p.m. – N. Fifth/Eagle, traffic stop

7:55 p.m. – 1600 block Eagle, VIN inspection

8:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, traffic stop

9:03 p.m. – N. Fifth/Arnold, traffic stop

9:50 p.m. – Oak/S. 13th, traffic stop

10:28 p.m. – 300 block Eagle, malicious destruction of property

10:56 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop

10:57 p.m. – Burns/N. 11th, suspicious person

11:47 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

June 18

3:44 a.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:39 a.m. – S. 17th/Cherry, traffic stop

7:55 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, suspicious situation

9:53 a.m. – S. Lincoln/Chicago, traffic

10:29 a.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop

10:39 a.m. – N. Fourth/Pokagon, traffic stop

10:46 a.m. – 200 block Pokagon, threat

10:53 a.m. – 200 block Cass, assault and battery

11:33 a.m. – N. Front/E. Main, traffic stop

12:14 p.m. – 400 block Fort, harassment

12:17 p.m. – N. Front/Howard, traffic stop

1:44 p.m. – 600 block E. Main, found property

3:41 p.m. – Lake/Airport, property destruction accident

6:18 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, public peace/harassment

7:03 p.m. – N. 14th/Broadway, traffic stop

7:38 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, civil dispute

7:40 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, stalking

8:03 p.m. – 1000 block S. 11th, traffic stop

8:08 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic stop

8:23 p.m. – Cass/N. Third, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

10:53 p.m. – 200 bock S. Fifth, unwanted person

11:19 p.m. – Cedar/N. Third, traffic stop

11:21 p.m. – 500 block Gettysburg, noise

11:25 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop

11:26 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

11:41 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

 

 

June 19

1:16 a.m. – 900 block Bond, suspicious vehicle

1:29 a.m. – 900 block Bond, suspicious vehicle

1:32 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, suspicious situation

1:50 a.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop

1:56 a.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, traffic stop

2:30 a.m. – S. 11th/South, obstruction of justice/warrant

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:26 a.m. – S. 13th/Marion, traffic stop

10:15 a.m. – S. 13th/E. Main, traffic stop

10:28 a.m. – N. 13th/Ferry, traffic stop

10:37 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, traffic

11:34 a.m. – 1600 block Cherry, larceny

12:57 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, threat

1:39 p.m. – N. 13th/Lake, traffic stop

2:07 p.m. – 400 block Broadway, obstruction of justice/warrant

3:45 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious person

4:36 p.m. – Sycamore, suspicious person

4:55 p.m. – 700 block Cass, weapons offense

5:18 p.m. – N. Fifth, traffic stop

5:47 p.m. – 10th/Cass, suspicious person

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:22 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop

6:40 p.m. – Oak/S. 14th, traffic stop

7:06 p.m. – Wayne/N. Front, traffic stop

7:06 p.m. – 400 block S. 15th, assault and battery

7:21 p.m. – S. Third/Maple, traffic stop

7:28 p.m. – S. Fifth/Maple, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

7:35 p.m. – E. Main/S. 11th, traffic stop

7:40 p.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, traffic stop

7:59 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, larceny

9:15 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, disturbance

9:34 p.m. – Lake/N. 13th, traffic

9:41 p.m. – N. Eighth/Wayne, traffic stop

10:06 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop

10:18 p.m. – E. Main/Maple, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:30 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop

10:48 p.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop

11:48 p.m. – Silverbrook/E. Main, traffic stop

 

June 20

12:27 a.m. – 300 block E. Main, noise

12:48 a.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop

1:15 a.m. – N. Sixth, Sycamore, gun shots

1:27 a.m. – 1100 block N. Front, found property

1:52 a.m. – E. Main/N. Sixth, traffic stop

1:53 a.m. – 300 block Woodruff, alarm-burglary/others

2:05 a.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, traffic stop

2:29 a.m. – S. 14th/Hickory, traffic stop

4:09 a.m. – Bond/S. Third, traffic stop

4:23 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, noise

4:27 a.m. – 900 block Silverbrook, traffic stop

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:30 a.m. – 1200 block Phoenix, larceny

9:27 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

9:43 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

10:06 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, violation of controlled substance act

10:56 a.m. – 700 block Oak, suspicious situation

11:32 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop

1:22 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, fire-structure

1:56 p.m. – 100 block Parkway, larceny

2:47 p.m. – 300 block Parkway, trespass

3:30 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, forgery/counterfeit

4:13 p.m. – 400 block S. St. Joseph, civil dispute

4:32 p.m. – S. St. Joseph/French, traffic stop

4:49 p.m. – S. Fourth/Maple, assault and battery

4:58 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, stalking

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:17 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, threat

6:27 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, civil dispute

7:06 p.m. – 600 block Cass, civil dispute

7:25 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, disturbance

8:18 p.m. – 100 Silverbrook, assault and battery

9:20 p.m. – 1100 block N. Front, malicious destruction of property

9:33 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, malicious destruction of property

10:35 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance

10:45 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, violation of controlled substance act

11:20 p.m. – 600 block Platt, suspicious person

11:30 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, disturbance

 

June 21

5:47 a.m. – 1500 block Michigan, suspicious situation

7:05 a.m. – 1600 block N. 12th, suspicious person

9:02 a.m. – 1400 block Oak, suspicious situation

11:17 a.m. – 1900 block Industrial, alarm-bank/business hold-up

11:42 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

11:52 a.m. – 600 block Ferry, disturbance

1:29 p.m. – S. 12th, fraud

3:02 p.m. – 700 block Brown, larceny

3:18 p.m. – 1400 block Lake, VIN inspection

4:34 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

5:08 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, larceny

5:20 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, assault and battery

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:09 p.m. – S. 17th/Oak, property destruction accident

7:42 p.m. – 1600 block Lake, larceny

7:43 p.m. – Fort/S. Third, property destruction accident

8:33 p.m. – Grant/N. Fairview, traffic stop

8:52 p.m. – S. 11th/Lambert, traffic stop

9:36 p.m. – 1300 block N. Front, traffic stop

10:20 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

11:17 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, suspicious situation

11:52 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop

 

June 22

12:05 a.m. – 200 block e. Main, suspicious person

2:46 a.m. – 2300 block N. Fifth, traffic stop

5:26 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:07 a.m. – Chicago/Woodruff, traffic stop

11:05 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, civil dispute

11:15 a.m. – 600 block Sycamore, malicious destruction of property

12:39 p.m. – 1600 block Sheridan, fraud

1:24 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

1:36 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

1:49 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop

2:01 p.m. – Chicago/W. River, traffic stop

2:06 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

2:13 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, motor vehicle theft

3:09 p.m. – Lake/N. Ninth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

3:44 p.m. – 900 block Bond, malicious destruction of property

4:18 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, fraud

4:24 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/N. Phillip, traffic stop

4:42 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop

5:20 p.m. – S. Third/Vernon, traffic stop

5:40 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

6:13 p.m. – Brookfield/S. State, traffic stop

6:39 p.m. – Michigan/S. 11th, traffic stop

6:42 p.m. – 600 block Woodruff, obstruction of justice/warrant

8:33 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, threat

9:44 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Kings, traffic stop

10:29 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, noise

10:43 p.m. – 400 block N. Second, noise

10:53 p.m. – S. Third, traffic stop

 

June 23

3:23 a.m. – 2100 block Industrial, alarm-burglary/others

3:30 a.m. – N. Front/River, traffic stop

3:49 a.m. – E. Main/N. Sixth, traffic stop

7:40 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

9:17 a.m. – 300 block Cedar, trespass

9:46 a.m. – S. 13th/Fort, traffic stop

10:32 a.m. – 1100 block N. Front, malicious destruction of property

11:21 a.m. – 1100 block Lake, missing person

11:43 a.m. – N. Front/Wayne, property destruction accident

12:01 p.m. – E. Main, suspicious person

1:14 p.m. – N. 11th/Cass, public peace/harassment

1:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/E. Main, traffic stop

1:55 p.m. – N. Eighth/Cass, disturbance

2:20 p.m. – S. 17th/Oak, property destruction of property

2:53 p.m. – 400 block S. 15th, obstruction of justice/warrant

5:09 p.m. – 600 block N. 12th, disturbance

6:43 p.m. – 800 block Lake, attempt to locate

7:02 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

7:04 p.m. – 1400 block Merrifield, attempt to locate

7:19 p.m. – N. Sixth/Poplar, suspicious person

7:25 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, larceny

8:28 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, suspicious vehicle

1034 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, unlawful driving away of automobile

11:07 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

11:10 p.m. – 900 block Sycamore, suspicious situation

