June 28, 2021

Niles man sentenced after Niles Inn incident

By Debra Haight

Published 2:27 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

A Niles man was sentenced to probation for spray painting a home and breaking into the vacant Niles Inn in two incidents last November.

John William Watson, 34, of Huntly Road in Niles, pleaded guilty to attempted malicious destruction of personal property over $1,000 and under $20,000 and was sentenced to three years’ probation, credit for two days served, $598 in fines and costs and $4,776.20 restitution.

That incident occurred Nov. 27, 2020, at a home on Fair Oaks in Niles Township. Watson did the vandalism after the mother of his three-year-old child refused to let him see his child.

Watson also pleaded guilty to breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny and was sentenced to a concurrent three-year probation term, credit for two days in jail already served and $68 in fines and costs.

That incident occurred Nov. 3, 2020, at the Niles Inn.

He also pleaded no contest to an ordinance violation from a Jan. 30, 2021, incident when he gave false information to police in Niles during a traffic stop and was ordered to pay $220 in fines and costs.

Judge Schrock said Watson’s probation could be transferred to mental health court if he does not move to Jackson, Michigan. Defense attorney Peter Johnson said his client has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and also has substance abuse problems.

“The major factor here is the mental health evaluation and making sure he follows through on treatment,” Judge Schrock said. “There needs to be a specific probation provision that he takes all his medications as prescribed. There’s also the meth issue, that’s only going to contribute to his mental health instability.”

