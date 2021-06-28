June 28, 2021

LMC offers free tuition with multiple funding routes

By Christina Clark

Published 12:29 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

BENTON HARBOR – Last week, Lake Michigan College announced an offering for free tuition for students in the 2021-2022 academic school year.

In a release from the college, up to 30 credit hours of tuition and fees will be covered for students enrolled in the semesters.

“This is the culmination of a lot of dollars available now,” said LMC President Dr. Trevor Kubatzke. “We don’t want [students] to miss out on the money that is available.”

The funding for the program is coming through multiple channels, according to Kubatzke, including typical Pell Grants, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act funds, and through the Michigan Reconnect Program. The Reconnect Program is set up to help people 25 years of age and older who have a high school diploma, or equivalent, and have been a Michigan resident for at least a year at time of application obtain a higher education.

With the funding available, Kubatzke said it was the “perfect timing” to let prospective students know what was available.

“We want to make sure that every one of our citizens is aware of [this opportunity],” he said.

Throughout the past year, Kubatzke said the societal uncertainty due to COVID-19 was also felt in the higher education community.

“Last year was a difficult year for our students and community members,” he said. “A lot of them put their education on hold or delayed it due to uncertain financials during the pandemic.”

Kubatzke said as the economy recovers, workplaces and industries still need workers. He said he hoped this opportunity would help students prepare for some of those roles.

“We hope [this] will spark interest in our communities, and [we] look forward to serving them,” he said.

Prospective students should start by applying at LakeMichiganCollege.edu/Apply. Applicants must also complete a FAFSA.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Niles City Council unanimously approves second, larger cannabis festival

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,260 cases, 19,712 deaths

Giving

20th annual Niles Burn Run raises funds to send burn-injured children to camp

Dowagiac

Dowagiac structure fire under investigation

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre Company announces return with July improv show

News

Niles man sentenced after Niles Inn incident

News

Niles resident given probation for damaging police car

Berrien County

LMC offers free tuition with multiple funding routes

News

Despite weather, EAA fly-in breakfast draws supporters

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Rural Schools Reunion comes to an end

News

Niles Police Log: June 16-23

Cass County

Severe thunderstorms cause extensive damage in Dowagiac area

Berrien County

I&M reports approximately 5,000 without power in southwest Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club welcomes new president, president-elect

Dowagiac

Young Professionals receives donations for Fourth of July Fireworks event

Cass County

Kentucky man sentenced to two years’ probation for drunk driving

Cass County

Court gives Dowagiac man second chance to beat addiction

Business

Edwardsburg, Cassopolis chambers celebrate successful golf outing

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles rolls out first Pride Ride

Business

Edwardsburg prepares for inaugural art fair

News

Niles nonprofit excited to see live events return to Michiana

Brandywine Education

Niles, Brandywine districts celebrate staff retirements

Business

Sister Lakes community welcomes new kayak business

Business

Niles bar turns to GoFundMe to recover from COVID-19 losses