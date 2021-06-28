June 28, 2021

Dustin Carl Daily, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:04 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

Sept. 18, 1977 — June 20, 2021

Dustin Carl Daily, 43, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a Go Fund Me account set up by his family at gofund.me/ea05f379. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at starks-menchinger.com.

Dustin was born on Sept. 18, 1977, in Goshen, Indiana, to Philip Daily & Dyanna (Gingerich) Price. He attended Pascoe County High School in Florida graduating in 1994. On Oct. 8, 2010, Dustin married the love of his life, Shawna Goldwater, in Paw Paw. Together, these two created a life full of laughter and love for their seven children. For nearly 10 years he worked at Molded Acoustical Products of Easton, Inc., as a maintenance mechanic. Dustin was commonly referred to as a “Jack-of-all-trades,” he was able to fix anything, build beautiful household décor and create unique metal items with his welding skills. With his passion and creativity for working with his hands, Dustin and Shawna started a business called Double D’s Kozy Koops, where he would build customized chicken coops. When he wasn’t tinkering around and building things he loved to watch and cheer on Notre Dame Football. However, what meant the most to Dustin was his family. Being a dad and husband was the best feeling in the world to him. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him.

Dustin is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Shawna Daily, of Dowagiac; children, Cheyanne Daily, of Houston, Texas, Brandon Daily, of Ashville, North Carolina, Anthony, Aaron, Andrew, Gavin and Judith Daily all of Dowagiac; mom, Dyanna Price of Dowagiac; siblings, David Daily, of Dowagiac, Jennifer (Dan) Conroy, of Menomenee Falls, Wisconsin, and JoAnna Price, of Wyandotte, Michigan; many nieces & nephews; mother-in-law, Judy Sackett; and father-in-law, Rick (Pam) Goldwater. He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Daily and step-father, Guy Price.

