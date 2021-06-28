COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,260 cases, 19,712 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,941 COVID-19 cases and 269 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,804 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,678 cases and 117 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 894,260 COVID-19 cases and 19,712 related deaths. As of Friday, 61.4 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.
