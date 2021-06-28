Blossomland Soccer results
June 26
RFA Legends 5, Pumas 0
Goals: Nicholas Cossyleon, Cole Galloway, Owen Hallas (3)
Cassopolis FC 5, SJK Blau 1
Goals: Cassopolis – Trenton Gless (2), Kiambu Gary Michael Bussy, Lucian Witmer; Blau – Paul Jackemeyer
Tornados 2, Pathfinders 2
Goals: Tornados – Pablo Martinez, Jimmelle Ramkissoon; Pathfinders – Andy Low, Joran Morris
Hop Station 5, Cyclones 2
Goals: Cyclones – Lawrence Baltazar, Paulito Gallegos, Jony Chagas, Ryan Mitchell; Hop Station – Matt Grabner (3), Manuel Garcia, Cesar Ontiveros
June 24
Tornados 12, Cyclones 1
Goals: Tornados –Pablo Martinez, Kirstian Gecaj (3), Riley Smith, Enogh Tsibu-Beckson, Colin Smithberger, Frazier Tirkos (3), Ethan Daniel Koselak, own goal; Cyclones – Derrick Ahipo
SJK Premier 3, Velociraptors 3
Goals: Premier – Kevin Kay, Michael Dalton, Bryan Topp; Velociraptors – Mat Motolko, Riley Mortensen (2)
June 20
Pathfinders 5, P&R FC 0
Goals: Pathfinders – Andy Low, Joshua Aaron (2), Jonathan Aaron, Brad Challahan
Hop Station 4, SJK Premier 4
Goals: Hop Station – Matt Grabner (2), Octavian Sayumwe (2); Premier – Sam McIntosh (2), Cole Montejano, Jordan Matthews
Velociraptors 3, Pumas 1
Goals: Pumas – Garrett Deakin; Velociraptors – Riley Mortensen, Dmitri Adams, Trevor Landers
RFA Legends 4, SJK Blau 0
Goals: Legends – Gabe Mihut, James Freisinger, Nicolas Cossyleon, Tyler Scroeder
June 17
SJK Premier 5, Pumas 1
Goals: Premier – Sam Mcintosh (2), Wes Barker, Cole Mantejano (2); Pumas – Grigor Petkov
June 13
Tornados 11, Hop Station 1
Goals: Tornados – Nate Rose, Riley Smith, Enoch Tsibu-Beckson (2), Colin Smithberger (3), Frazier Tirkibos (2), Ethan Daniel Koselak (2); Hop Station – Josh Rager
Velociraptors 4, SJK Blau 1
Goals: Velociraptors – Mat Motolko (2), Riley Mortensen (2); Blau – Mason Thompson
Pathfinders 4, Cassopolis FC 1
Goals: Pathfinders – Joshu Aaron (2), Isaac Hernandez, Kurt Grandin; Cassopolis – Kiambu Gary
P&R FC 4, Cyclones 1
Goals: Cyclones – Ryan Mitchell; P&R – Kevin Chaddock, Dustin Hays (2), Justin Brown
June 10
RFA Legends 2, Velociraptors 0
Goals: Legends – Owen Hallas (2)
Hop Station 3, SJK Blau 2
Goals: Blau – Nolan Annis (2); Hop Station – Octavian Sayumwe (2), Jesse Sampson
June 6
Velociraptors 3, P&R FC 1
Goals: P&R – Justin Brown; Velociraptors – Mat Motolko, Trevor Landers (2)
Tornados 10, Pumas 0
Goals: Tornados – David Diaz (5), Kristian Gecaj (3), Victor Newberg, Ethan Daniel Koselak
Pathfinders 4, SJK Premier 2
Goals: Pathfinders – Andy Low, Cole Krassow, Joshua Aaron, Jordan Morris; Premier – Cole Montejan, Dylan Etheridge
RFA Legends 3, Cassopolis FC 0
Goals: Legends – Nicholas Cossyleon (2), Brendan Roth
