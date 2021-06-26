June 27, 2021

I&M reports approximately 5,000 without power in southwest Michigan

By Staff Report

Published 10:10 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — More than 3,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power in Buchanan, as are 8,000 more homes throughout Michiana.
I&M reported crews will be working through the night Saturday and into Sunday morning to restore power as severe storms continue to roll through Michiana.
Multiple rounds of heavy rain and strong wind gusts have disrupted service to more than 11,000 customers in Indiana and Michigan. Most of the affected customers are in the South Bend, Elkhart, Three Rivers and Buchanan areas.
I&M employees are working as quickly and as safely as possible, however, more rain and possible storms may hinder efforts and cause additional outages. Crews are responding to safety hazards such as fallen trees on power lines, checking substations, and assessing damage to other electrical equipment.
A statement from I&M representatives said the company recognized a power outage is inconvenient for customers and communities, and that they appreciate [customers’] patience as crews work safely to restore power. The company will continue to provide updates with outage information and restoration estimates as work continues.

I&M released the following safety information:
• Downed power line: Stay away from any downed wires, especially given the wet conditions, as electricity can travel through water. I&M asks that customers report downed wires by calling 1-800-311-4634, on the I&M app, IndianaMichiganPower.com/outages/report/safety-hazard, or by dialing 911.
• Residents should be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully.
• Given the rain, the soil is very saturated. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.
• Traffic lights may not be functioning. Use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.
• I&M employees and contractors will be working alongside the road and in neighborhoods. I&M urges the public not to approach the crews.
• If residents use a generator, I&M asks that they follow all operating instruction from the manufacturer. Don’t use gas-powered generators in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, like inside a garage or a home.
• For more information, customers can visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/Safety.

Outage numbers as of 9:30 p.m.
•Indiana – approximately 6,000
South Bend area – 5,450
Elkhart area – 823

•Michigan – approximately 5,000
Benton Harbor area – 148
Buchanan area – 3,411
Three Rivers area – 1,473

For updates and more information, visit IndianaMichiganPower.com, visit Indiana Michigan Power on Facebook, and on Twitter @IN_MI_Power.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

I&M reports approximately 5,000 without power in southwest Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club welcomes new president, president-elect

Dowagiac

Young Professionals receives donations for Fourth of July Fireworks event

Cass County

Kentucky man sentenced to two years’ probation for drunk driving

Cass County

Court gives Dowagiac man second chance to beat addiction

Business

Edwardsburg, Cassopolis chambers celebrate successful golf outing

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles rolls out first Pride Ride

Business

Edwardsburg prepares for inaugural art fair

News

Niles nonprofit excited to see live events return to Michiana

Brandywine Education

Niles, Brandywine districts celebrate staff retirements

Business

Sister Lakes community welcomes new kayak business

Business

Niles bar turns to GoFundMe to recover from COVID-19 losses

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,909 cases, 19,692 deaths

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College announces one year of free tuition

Cass County

Cass County Treasurer warns of mail scam

Business

Biggby Coffee to open Niles location June 29

Buchanan

Buchanan celebrates past, present community members with awards banquet

Cass County

Senate adopts LaSata resolution marking July as Dark Sky Awareness Month

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short term rental discussion pending state legislation

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department announces new interim health officer

Business

Area wedding venues celebrate the end of COVID-19 event restrictions

News

Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles prepares to revive annual events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to sponsor zoo animal ‘meet and greets’

Cass County

Two arrested following Ontwa Township drug bust