I&M reports approximately 5,000 without power in southwest Michigan

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — More than 3,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power in Buchanan, as are 8,000 more homes throughout Michiana.

I&M reported crews will be working through the night Saturday and into Sunday morning to restore power as severe storms continue to roll through Michiana.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain and strong wind gusts have disrupted service to more than 11,000 customers in Indiana and Michigan. Most of the affected customers are in the South Bend, Elkhart, Three Rivers and Buchanan areas.

I&M employees are working as quickly and as safely as possible, however, more rain and possible storms may hinder efforts and cause additional outages. Crews are responding to safety hazards such as fallen trees on power lines, checking substations, and assessing damage to other electrical equipment.

A statement from I&M representatives said the company recognized a power outage is inconvenient for customers and communities, and that they appreciate [customers’] patience as crews work safely to restore power. The company will continue to provide updates with outage information and restoration estimates as work continues.

I&M released the following safety information:

• Downed power line: Stay away from any downed wires, especially given the wet conditions, as electricity can travel through water. I&M asks that customers report downed wires by calling 1-800-311-4634, on the I&M app, IndianaMichiganPower.com/outages/report/safety-hazard, or by dialing 911.

• Residents should be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully.

• Given the rain, the soil is very saturated. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.

• Traffic lights may not be functioning. Use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.

• I&M employees and contractors will be working alongside the road and in neighborhoods. I&M urges the public not to approach the crews.

• If residents use a generator, I&M asks that they follow all operating instruction from the manufacturer. Don’t use gas-powered generators in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, like inside a garage or a home.

• For more information, customers can visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/Safety.

Outage numbers as of 9:30 p.m.

•Indiana – approximately 6,000

South Bend area – 5,450

Elkhart area – 823

•Michigan – approximately 5,000

Benton Harbor area – 148

Buchanan area – 3,411

Three Rivers area – 1,473

For updates and more information, visit IndianaMichiganPower.com, visit Indiana Michigan Power on Facebook, and on Twitter @IN_MI_Power.