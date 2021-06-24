Lake Michigan College announces one year of free tuition

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College is offering free tuition to students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The plan, announced during Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, covers full tuition and fees up to 30 credit hours for students who enroll in the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

The offer is open to new and returning, degree-seeking students who are Michigan residents and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Priority will be given to those who complete the application process by Aug. 16.

“Our economy is on the rebound and we can’t afford to lose the opportunity to grow local talent,” said LMC President Trevor A, Kubatzke. “Many area families have had a tough year, but we don’t want financial barriers to slow down anyone’s educational journey. Our goal is to make it possible for every Michigander to reach their goals.”

The opportunity is made possible by a combination of state and federal funds and scholarships through the LMC Foundation. Many students age 25 and older are eligible to receive the State’s Michigan Reconnect scholarship. Others will be covered by Federal Pell grant dollars or the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. LMC will apply donor-funded scholarships and other institutional funds to cover any remaining balance.

LMC officials said cost is still a major hurdle for many would-be Red Hawks. A recent survey found that nearly half of all LMC applicants who were admitted but never enrolled had to postpone college or opted to skip post-secondary education because they could not afford it.

Prospective students should start by applying at lakemichigancollege.edu/apply. Applicants must also complete a FAFSA.